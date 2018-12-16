Rob Holding's knee surgery 'went well' says Arsenal defender

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has had successful surgery on his injured knee and says "the road to recovery starts now".

The 23-year-old was ruled out for between six and nine months earlier in December after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The incident, which required him to be stretchered off, occurred during the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on December 6.

Image from Rob Holding's Instagram (@rholding95)

Holding finally underwent an operation on Sunday and he said on Instagram: "Happy that the surgery went well. Road to recovery starts now."

His absence has been part of a defensive crisis for boss Unai Emery - who has been forced to play Granit Xhaka and Stephan Lichtsteiner at centre-back due to injuries to Holding, Sokratis and Shkodran Mustafi.

Laurent Koscielny has returned from a long-term problem, but Hector Bellerin is now out for "weeks" after being forced off at half-time during the defeat at Southampton, live on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

Emery said: "Sokratis is coming back and we will see how Mustafi and Kolasinac are, and it is good news Koscielny can be with us for the next matches.

"We are going to wait tomorrow and Tuesday, and Wednesday we are going to play, and then Saturday also. We need every player. Bellerin has a small injury - he is going to be some weeks off, I think."