Arsenal's Hector Bellerin will be out for 'weeks', says Unai Emery

Hector Bellerin is set to miss Arsenal's busy Christmas period after boss Unai Emery confirmed he will be out for "weeks".

The Spain right-back was forced off at half-time during the Gunners' 3-2 defeat at Southampton on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports, after spending time on the turf holding his lower left leg before the break.

Bellerin will miss the North London derby against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night ahead of four Premier League fixtures in 10 days against Burnley, Brighton, Liverpool and Fulham.

Hector Bellerin was holding his lower left leg shortly before the break at St Mary's

Emery said: "Bellerin has a small injury - he is going to be some weeks off, I think.

"Sokratis is coming back and we will see how Mustafi and Kolasinac are, and it is good news Koscielny can be with us for the next matches. It is not a good result but it was important for us [to have them back].

"We are going to wait tomorrow and Tuesday, and Wednesday we are going to play, and then Saturday also. We need every player."