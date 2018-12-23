Mesut Ozil quietened a few critics in Arsenal's victory against Burnley, says Sead Kolasinac

Mesut Ozil's lack of game time under Unai Emery has come under the spotlight

Mesut Ozil has the backing of everyone at Arsenal and he quietened his critics against Burnley, according to Sead Kolasinac.

The German made his first league start in six weeks as Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 at the Emirates on Saturday, having been left out of the side's Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat against Tottenham in a "tactical decision".

Arsenal boss Unai Emery insisted Ozil has a future at the club amid speculation he could leave in January and the 30-year-old midfielder provided a couple of moments of class to return the Gunners to winning ways against the Clarets.

Kolasinac also insisted no-one within the club takes any notice of Ozil's detractors ahead of the club's trip to face Brighton on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports.

Asked whether Ozil gets unfair criticism, Kolasinac said: "That's the case when you're a big star, like Mesut is.

"Of course there are always negative headlines but, as a team, we don't pay attention to them and Mesut doesn't either.

"That's what's most important. We're all behind Mesut - all the staff, all the players.

1:44 Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil does have a future at Arsenal, despite not starting a Premier League game since November 11. Unai Emery says Mesut Ozil does have a future at Arsenal, despite not starting a Premier League game since November 11.

"If negative things are written, then that's just what happens. In life, not everything is positive - sometimes there are negatives written about you too, and he's had that.

"But with his performance [against Burnley] he's quietened a few critics."

Kolasinac, named man of the match having played a part in both of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals, admitted he would not have even made a run into the box to assist the opening goal if any other player had been in possession at the time.

2:55 Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

"It was unbelievable," he said of Ozil's pass.

"We all know Mesut's qualities and I only actually made that run because I saw that he had the ball. Not many players would have been able to play that pass.

"He can, and when I saw him get on the ball, I knew he was going to find me. It was a brilliant pass from him."

Ozil has captained Arsenal four times this season despite his struggles for regular selection and while Kolasinac admits the World Cup winner is not the sort of captain to issue dressing downs, the former Schalke player believes he commands respect in a different way.

"Mesut's not the sort of player who will scream at you in public just to show the people on the outside that he tries to push us on," he added.

"He'll speak in the dressing room, he'll go to every player individually. With his quality, he brings a lot to this team. He's very important for us as a captain and as a player."