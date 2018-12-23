Juventus working to sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey for free next summer

Juventus are working on a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer next summer, according to Sky in Italy.

The Bianconeri are ahead of competition for the 27-year-old, including from Serie A rivals Inter Milan, Sky in Italy are reporting.

Sky Sports News exclusively revealed in October that Ramsey would be leaving the Emirates next summer, after he was told in person why he would not be offered a new deal.

With his current contract expiring in June 2019, the Wales international is free to negotiate with foreign clubs from January 1.

Aaron Ramsey could be playing alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo next season.

Ramsey was unhappy earlier this season that nobody from Arsenal had initially explained the reasons for withdrawing the offer of a new long-term deal, following months of talks.

He had found out via his agent before speaking out publicly on the issue last week, telling a newspaper that he was hoping "somebody will come up and tell me why" the option to stay was taken off the table.

Those discussions finally took place on the weekend the Gunners drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, and the player subsequently accepted that this will be his last season in north London following a decade of service.

Mesut Ozil (left) is another Arsenal player whose future is unclear.

Ramsey has made 350 appearances and scored 59 goals since joining from Cardiff City for just under £5m in 2008.

He was an instrumental part of Arsene Wenger's team, winning three FA Cups in 2014, 2015 and 2017 and scoring the winner in two of those finals, and he has made 21 appearances - including seven Premier League starts - under new head coach Unai Emery so far this season.