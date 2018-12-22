Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang keep Gunners in top-four hunt

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates his second goal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates.

Aubameyang's 11th goal of the campaign handed Arsenal a half-time lead in the Premier League for the first time this season.

The Gabon international then added a clinical second on the counter on 48 minutes to take his tally to 12 for the season.

Ashley Barnes pulled a goal back for Burnley but Alex Iwobi's third in stoppage-time saw Arsenal end a two-game losing streak that moves them level with fourth-place Chelsea and leaves the Clarets in the relegation zone.

Player ratings Arsenal: Leno (6), Sokratis (6), Elneny (6), Monreal (5), Maitland-Niles (6), Xhaka (6), Guendouzi (6), Kolasinac (8), Ozil (7), Lacazette (6), Aubameyang (8).



Subs: Lichtsteiner (6), Torreira (5), Iwobi (6).



Burnley: Hart (6), Bardsley (5), Tarkowski (5), Mee (5), Long (6), Taylor (6), Cork (6), Westwood (5), Hendrick (5), Barnes (6), Wood (5).



Subs: Vydra (5), Vokes (5), Lowton (n/a)



Man of the Match: Sead Kolasinac.

A pulsating start saw both sides register attempts on goal in the opening three minutes, as Ainsley Maitland-Niles' low drive drew Joe Hart into a reflex save, seconds before Ashley Westwood's effort to flicked behind off the foot of Bernd Leno at the end of an immediate Burnley counter.

Granit Xhaka called Hart into action on seven minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the area, and it was not long until the Arsenal pressure told.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with Alexandre Lacazette

Mesut Ozil, restored to the Arsenal line-up as captain, dissected the Burnley defence with a pass which Sead Kolasinac kept in play, allowing Aubameyang to drift into through the static defence to poke home into the far corner.

Barnes and Sokratis Papastathopoulos were involved to two heated altercations before the interval, but the Gunners kept their heads to go into the break ahead for the first time in the league this season.

Team news Mesut Ozil returned to captain Arsenal as Unai Emery made six changes to the side that lost at Southampton. Mohamed Elneny made his first PL appearance of the season while there were recalls for Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac. Chris Wood and Jeff Hendrick replaced Aaron Lennon and Robbie Brady as Burnley made two changes following their defeat at Tottenham.

One became two three minutes into the second half as Kolasinac and Lacazette combined at pace on the counter, before Aubameyang clinically doubled his tally with a thunderous near-post drive.

Burnley were competitive throughout without testing the Arsenal defence, but the visitors were gifted a route back into the game when the Arsenal defence failed to clear a cross into the box, and Barnes lashed home from six yards.

Ashley Barnes reduced the deficit midway through the second-half

Arsenal maintained a measure of control from there but made sure of the victory in stoppage-time when substitute Iwobi, played onside by Mathew Lowton, fired a third past Hart after Ozil's blocked shot deflected into his path.

Opta stats

Arsenal found themselves ahead in a Premier League game at half-time for the first time this season, last doing so against Huddersfield on the final day of last season.

Courtesy of their 12 points, this is Burnley's worst top-flight campaign after 18 games since 1970/71, when they had accrued 10 at this stage (3pts for a win) and were ultimately relegated.

Arsenal have won their last 28 home league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone since a 4-4 draw with Tottenham in October 2008.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has lost all seven of his Premier League meetings with Arsenal, more defeats in the competition than he has suffered against any other side.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 19 goals in his 17 Premier League home games (14 goals, 5 assists).

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the outright top-scorer in the Premier League this season, with 12 goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in his 31 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, five more than any other player for the club after 31 games in the competition (Thierry Henry next on 17).

The managers

Unai Emery: "We worked very well today. It was a tough match as we expected. We hare very happy for the victory."

Sean Dyche: "Overall I was pleased with the performance, especially the mentality to come here and take on the game. Defensively, a couple of goals were soft, but attacking-wise we were a problem today for them."

Man of the Match - Sead Kolasinac

Aubameyang may have scored two goals but the Kolasinac scooped the Sky Sports award. The Bosnian was resolute in defence against a Burnley side committed to making Arsenal fight from the first whistle. While his defensive quality has been up for debate, Kolasinac's quality in the other direction was evident for all to see. And when tempers flare, he was on hand with a mature performance was guided Arsenal back onto the winning path.

What's next?

Brighton vs Arsenal Live on

Arsenal travel to Brighton for the teatime kick-off on Boxing Day, live on Sky Sports Premier League, while Burnley host Everton at Turf Moor earlier on that day.