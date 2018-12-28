Andrea Pirlo backs Aaron Ramsey for Juventus success - if he leaves Arsenal

Aaron Ramsey is free to leave Arsenal in the summer

Former Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo has called Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey a "complete player" and that he would be a good signing for Juventus.

Juventus have been working on a deal to sign the Wales international, according to Sky in Italy, while Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in speaking to the player.

Ramsey will be free to talk to foreign clubs about a summer move from January 1, with his Arsenal deal set to expire in June.

"He is a talented player," Pirlo told Sky in Italy. "He is a complete player who can do pretty much everything. And he scores a lot.

Pirlo added: "Ramsey is a great purchase.

"Juventus are preparing another excellent deal. He is a strong player and could do very well."

Ramsey has been urged to remain focused by Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery urged Ramsey to remain focused at the club despite interest from several top European clubs.

Ramsey came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-1 draw against Brighton on Boxing Day.

"The most important thing for every player is for the focus to be here," said the Arsenal head coach.

"It is not easy for Aaron but I have spoken with him and we need his performances for us.

"He played yesterday with a good spirit. We did not win but he is working hard and I am happy.

"I also need this focus for Liverpool on Saturday and then for Fulham [on New Year's Day]. His focus should be to help us."