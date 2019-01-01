Adam Smith
Data and Analysis @datasmith101
Out-of-contract Premier League players - who could leave for free this summer?
Last Updated: 01/01/19 9:44am
Which players could leave your club for free this summer? We list every club's out-of-contract stars as the January window opens.
More than £250m of top-flight talent could be available for free in July, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.
We've compiled every player in the Premier League whose contract is set to expire......
ARSENAL
- Aaron Ramsey
- Danny Welbeck
- Nacho Monreal
- Petr Cech
- Stephan Lichtsteiner
BOURNEMOUTH
- Artur Boruc
- Marc Pugh
BRIGHTON
- Gaetan Bong
- Oliver Norwood
- Bruno
BURNLEY
- Stephen Ward
- Phil Bardsley
- Anders Lindegaard
CARDIFF
- Bruno Manga
- Aron Gunnarsson
- Anthony Pilkington
- Loic Damour
- Jazz Richards
- Kadeem Harris
- Brian Murphy
CHELSEA
- Cesc Fabregas
- David Luiz
- Olivier Giroud
- Gary Cahill
- Lucas Piazon
- Willy Caballero
- Rob Green
CRYSTAL PALACE
- Jason Puncheon
- Pape Souare
- Martin Kelly
- Jonathan Williams
- Julian Speroni
- Jordon Mutch
EVERTON
- Leighton Baines
- Phil Jagielka
- Tyias Browning
FULHAM
- Stefan Johansen
- Floyd Ayite
- Neeskens Kebano
- Denis Odoi
- Cauley Woodrow
HUDDERSFIELD
- Laurent Depoitre (option available until 2020)
- Danny Williams
- Erik Durm
- Ryan Schofield
LEICESTER CITY
- Shinji Okazaki
- Christian Fuchs
- Danny Simpson
- Wes Morgan
- Yohan Benalouane
LIVERPOOL
- James Milner
- Daniel Sturridge
- Alberto Moreno
- Lazar Markovic
MAN CITY
- Eliaquim Mangala
- Vincent Kompany
- Brahim Diaz
MAN UTD
- Ander Herrera
- Phil Jones
- Matteo Darmian
- Antonio Valencia
- Ashley Young
- Andreas Pereira
NEWCASTLE
- Mo Diame
SOUTHAMPTON
- Steven Davis
TOTTENHAM
- Mousa Dembele
- Fernando Llorente
- Michel Vorm
WATFORD
- Miguel Britos
- Heurelho Gomes
WEST HAM
- Andy Carroll
- Pablo Zabaleta
- Adrian
- Samir Nasri
WOLVES
- Dominic Iorfa