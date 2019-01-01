Arsenal News

Adam Smith

Data and Analysis @datasmith101

Out-of-contract Premier League players - who could leave for free this summer?

Last Updated: 01/01/19 9:44am

Andy Carroll is one of many high-profile players out of contract in 2019
Which players could leave your club for free this summer? We list every club's out-of-contract stars as the January window opens.

More than £250m of top-flight talent could be available for free in July, according to transfermarkt.co.uk data.

We've compiled every player in the Premier League whose contract is set to expire......

ARSENAL

  • Aaron Ramsey
  • Danny Welbeck
  • Nacho Monreal
  • Petr Cech
  • Stephan Lichtsteiner

BOURNEMOUTH

  • Artur Boruc
  • Marc Pugh

BRIGHTON

  • Gaetan Bong
  • Oliver Norwood
  • Bruno

BURNLEY

  • Stephen Ward
  • Phil Bardsley
  • Anders Lindegaard

CARDIFF

  • Bruno Manga
  • Aron Gunnarsson
  • Anthony Pilkington
  • Loic Damour
  • Jazz Richards
  • Kadeem Harris
  • Brian Murphy

CHELSEA

  • Cesc Fabregas
  • David Luiz
  • Olivier Giroud
  • Gary Cahill
  • Lucas Piazon
  • Willy Caballero
  • Rob Green
Cesc Fabregas has struggled to break into the Chelsea first-team picture
CRYSTAL PALACE

  • Jason Puncheon
  • Pape Souare
  • Martin Kelly
  • Jonathan Williams
  • Julian Speroni
  • Jordon Mutch

EVERTON

  • Leighton Baines
  • Phil Jagielka
  • Tyias Browning

FULHAM

  • Stefan Johansen
  • Floyd Ayite
  • Neeskens Kebano
  • Denis Odoi
  • Cauley Woodrow

HUDDERSFIELD

  • Laurent Depoitre (option available until 2020)
  • Danny Williams
  • Erik Durm
  • Ryan Schofield

LEICESTER CITY

  • Shinji Okazaki
  • Christian Fuchs
  • Danny Simpson
  • Wes Morgan
  • Yohan Benalouane

LIVERPOOL

  • James Milner
  • Daniel Sturridge
  • Alberto Moreno
  • Lazar Markovic
Daniel Sturridge could move on in the summer
MAN CITY

  • Eliaquim Mangala
  • Vincent Kompany
  • Brahim Diaz

MAN UTD

  • Ander Herrera
  • Phil Jones
  • Matteo Darmian
  • Antonio Valencia
  • Ashley Young
  • Andreas Pereira

NEWCASTLE

  • Mo Diame

SOUTHAMPTON

  • Steven Davis

TOTTENHAM

  • Mousa Dembele
  • Fernando Llorente
  • Michel Vorm
Fernando Llorente has been linked with a move to Turkey in January
WATFORD

  • Miguel Britos
  • Heurelho Gomes

WEST HAM

  • Andy Carroll
  • Pablo Zabaleta
  • Adrian
  • Samir Nasri

WOLVES

  • Dominic Iorfa

