Unai Emery happy with Arsenal's response in 4-1 victory over Fulham

3:16 Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he was pleased with his side performance and happy to have many different goalscorers in their 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League Arsenal boss Unai Emery says he was pleased with his side performance and happy to have many different goalscorers in their 4-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League

Unai Emery says his Arsenal side can be satisfied with their performance after kicking off 2019 with a 4-1 victory over Fulham.

Arsenal bounced back from a heavy defeat at Liverpool by punishing Fulham at the Emirates, with Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all on target for the hosts.

Ryan Sessegnon had spurned two opportunities for Fulham before Xhaka's opener, while Aboubakar Kamara's second-half goal made for a nervy spell at 2-1 before Ramsey added third for the hosts, but Emery was pleased to see his side overcome the difficult moments.

Emery said: "We worked well. We wanted to win like this. It's a good result, we need to take confidence here with a match like today. We struggled in some moments, but the team continued to push and create chances. We can be happy today.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"It's normal at 2-1, there can be some doubt, but we continued to show confidence. The team continued to work and kept to their plan.

"We can score with different players - it's good. We can continue creating our identity with different players and different systems."

When asked about Ramsey - who came off the bench to score - Emery provided a brief response, insisting "he's with us" but refusing to elaborate on the midfielder's future amid reports the Wales international wants to join Juventus this summer.

Aaron Ramsey, linked with a summer move to Juventus, came off the bench to score Arsenal's third

Ramsey is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement from January 1, with clubs outside England permitted to sign Premier League players in the final six months of their contracts.

On potentially recruiting in the January window, Emery added: "It depends. The transfer market can help us."

Another succinct answer saw Emery simply reply "I don't know" when asked if Mesut Ozil - who missed the match with a knee injury - would return for the FA Cup match at Blackpool on the weekend.

Ozil has started 12 of Arsenal's 21 league games so far this season, missing three matches with back trouble and the last two with knee problems. He has completed 90 minutes on just six occasions.