Mesut Ozil has no desire to leave Arsenal, says his agent

Mesut Ozil's agent says the German is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal

Mesut Ozil's agent says the German playmaker wants to stay at Arsenal until at least the end of his contract in 2021 and possibly beyond.

Ozil has been linked with a possible move away from the Emirates, having been left out of the starting line-up on occasion this season by Arsenal head coach Unai Emery.

But he has a contract which runs until 2021, which he signed last year, and agent Dr. Erkut Sogut says he is going nowhere.

He told Goal: "I would prefer not to speak publicly about Mesut's situation but, given the recent speculation linking him with a move away from Arsenal, I do feel it is important to provide some clarity, so we can end this and focus on football.

"Mesut signed a new contract last January, because he saw his future at Arsenal, and nothing has changed in his mind.

"He wants to stay for the duration of that contract and maybe even longer.

"Mesut is 100 per cent committed to Arsenal Football Club.

"He loves the club, shares its values and does not want to be anywhere else.

"He is proud to wear the shirt and honoured to represent Arsenal on and off the pitch.

"He takes his responsibilities - including being selected as one of the captains this season - very seriously and has a great relationship with his team-mates, the staff and fans."

Ozil is currently on the sidelines with a knee injury and sat out the defeat at Liverpool and the victory over Fulham.