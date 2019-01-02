Juventus interested in signing Aaron Ramsey, says sporting director Fabio Paratici

Juventus are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey, who is now free to discuss terms with foreign clubs

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has confirmed the Serie A champions are interested in signing Aaron Ramsey.

Ramsey is expected to leave Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the season after talks broke down over a new contract for the Wales international.

Ramsey is now free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England, as they are permitted to sign Premier League players in the final six months of their contracts.

Ramsey is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England

Sky sources understand Juventus is the preferred destination for the midfielder and Paratici has confirmed the Italian club are interested in signing the 28-year-old.

"Yes, we are interested in Aaron Ramsey," Paratici told Sky in Italy.

"He's a great midfielder but at the moment he's an Arsenal player. We will see."

West Ham vs Arsenal Live on

Sky Sports News revealed in October that Ramsey would be leaving the Emirates next summer, after he was told in person why he would not be offered a new deal.

The midfielder has made 352 appearances and scored 60 goals for the Gunners since joining from Cardiff City in 2008.