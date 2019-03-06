Lucas Torreira's three-match Arsenal ban upheld after appeal
Arsenal midfielder will miss fixtures against Man Utd (h), Newcastle (h), Everton (a)
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 06/03/19 11:34am
Lucas Torreira's three-match ban has been upheld after Arsenal unsuccessfully appealed the red card he received against Tottenham.
The Arsenal midfielder was given a straight red in stoppage time during Saturday's north London derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw, for a challenge on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.
Arsenal vs Man Utd
March 10, 2019, 4:15pm
As a result, he will miss Arsenal's next three Premier League games against Manchester United (h), Newcastle (h) and Everton (a).
Torreira will, however, be available for Arsenal's Europa League last-16 first leg against French club Rennes on Thursday.
Arsenal will miss Torreira when they host United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in a crucial match in the race for the top four.
After narrowly failing to beat Tottenham on Saturday, Arsenal moved out of the Champions League qualification places and one point behind United.
However, United are also missing key players ahead of Sunday's game at the Emirates, with nine senior players currently out injured.