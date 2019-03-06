Arsenal News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Lucas Torreira's three-match Arsenal ban upheld after appeal

Arsenal midfielder will miss fixtures against Man Utd (h), Newcastle (h), Everton (a)

Last Updated: 06/03/19 11:34am

Lucas Torreira will miss Arsenal's next three league games after his red card
Lucas Torreira will miss Arsenal's next three league games after his red card

Lucas Torreira's three-match ban has been upheld after Arsenal unsuccessfully appealed the red card he received against Tottenham.

The Arsenal midfielder was given a straight red in stoppage time during Saturday's north London derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw, for a challenge on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

Arsenal vs Man Utd

March 10, 2019, 4:15pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

As a result, he will miss Arsenal's next three Premier League games against Manchester United (h), Newcastle (h) and Everton (a).

Torreira will, however, be available for Arsenal's Europa League last-16 first leg against French club Rennes on Thursday.

Torreira is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor after his challenge on Danny Rose
Torreira is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor after his challenge on Danny Rose

Arsenal will miss Torreira when they host United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in a crucial match in the race for the top four.
2:59
Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League
Highlights from Tottenham's 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

After narrowly failing to beat Tottenham on Saturday, Arsenal moved out of the Champions League qualification places and one point behind United.

However, United are also missing key players ahead of Sunday's game at the Emirates, with nine senior players currently out injured.

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK