Lucas Torreira's three-match Arsenal ban upheld after appeal

Lucas Torreira will miss Arsenal's next three league games after his red card

Lucas Torreira's three-match ban has been upheld after Arsenal unsuccessfully appealed the red card he received against Tottenham.

The Arsenal midfielder was given a straight red in stoppage time during Saturday's north London derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw, for a challenge on Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

As a result, he will miss Arsenal's next three Premier League games against Manchester United (h), Newcastle (h) and Everton (a).

Torreira will, however, be available for Arsenal's Europa League last-16 first leg against French club Rennes on Thursday.

Torreira is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor after his challenge on Danny Rose

Arsenal will miss Torreira when they host United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, in a crucial match in the race for the top four.

After narrowly failing to beat Tottenham on Saturday, Arsenal moved out of the Champions League qualification places and one point behind United.

However, United are also missing key players ahead of Sunday's game at the Emirates, with nine senior players currently out injured.