Tony Adams says Aaron Ramsey is too good for Arsenal to let go
By Husmukh Kerai
Last Updated: 06/03/19 4:57pm
Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams says Aaron Ramsey is too good for the club to let him go on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Ramsey will join Juventus this summer on a free transfer from Arsenal, after signing a four-year deal with the Italian champions.
The Wales international has agreed a pre-contract deal to join on July 1 when his Arsenal deal expires at the end of the season.
Adams says he does not understand the move and even suggested Arsenal were a bigger club than Juventus.
"It's a different game and a different club to the one I left in 2002. We would be challenging and Juventus players would be signing for us," he told Sky Sports News.
Arsenal vs Man Utd
March 10, 2019, 4:15pm
Live on
"Aaron Ramsey is too good to let go. Why would you go to Juventus anyway? They are a smaller club than Arsenal - that's the way I've always felt about the Arsenal.
"Other people think differently, maybe he thinks Cardiff is bigger."
Adams spoke to Sky Sports News at a player welfare and development event for the charity he founded, Sporting Chance, which provides specialist addiction and recovery facilities for athletes across a range of sports.
On Friday Adams addressed players from Essex Cricket on his journey in sport and the pitfalls that come with competing at a high level.
"Our educational lead, usually, delivers a presentation to the players that's all about recreational drugs, alcohol, gambling and all the rules and regulations," he explained.
"Then I come in and jazz it up with my story - which they seem to like. When you talk about thoughts and feelings they do seem to see the similarities.
"It's why I set up the charity in the first place. I did not know what it was like to be a journalist, I knew the issues around sport, playing sport and the pressures.
"That's why I started the foundation. One ex-athlete talking to some current cricketers, we can share our thoughts and feelings, and (they can relate).
"I get more from it than them. I get relief because I buried my problems as deep as I could. I have the ability to talk today and it sets me free.
"The group are great and receptive. I have a graphic story, it's not attractive, but I don't do anything that is not needed."
The Sporting Chance Clinic was founded in 2000 by former Arsenal defender Adams, who himself battled alcoholism, and has since treated a number of footballers and sports stars, allowing them to get their lives back on track. Find out more at www.sportingchanceclinic.com