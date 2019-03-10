Ashley Young worried for player safety after Chris Smalling confrontation

Ashley Young is worried for player safety following events on Sunday

Ashley Young believes action needs to be taken to protect players after a pitch invader confronted Chris Smalling during Manchester United's defeat at The Emirates.

The man ran on to the pitch to celebrate after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's second goal from the penalty spot in the 2-0 win.

A spectator entered the Emirates pitch after Arsenal's second goal

The Metropolitan police have confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and pitch invasion.

It was the second pitch invasion within a matter of hours after a 27-year-old man was charged for assaulting Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in their win against Birmingham at St Andrews.

"What message can you put out any more? That's the third time a fan has managed to get on the pitch - what if they are carrying something? The players will be in danger," Young told beIN Sports.

2:57 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League Highlights from Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

"Whether it's the FA, Premier League, FIFA, something's got to be done maybe with extra stewarding or whatever.

"It's a concern with the one earlier [Jack Grealish] and the one with Chrissy, something has definitely go to be done."

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also spoke about the incident in his post-match news conference.

0:32 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemns the spectator who invaded the Emirates Stadium pitch and confronted Chris Smalling during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemns the spectator who invaded the Emirates Stadium pitch and confronted Chris Smalling during Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United.

"I didn't get to see exactly what happened but of course there shouldn't be a place when someone runs onto a pitch, it's not nice to see," said Solskjaer.

"We just have to make sure we'll play football and they can watch it's just one of them things you don't want to see."