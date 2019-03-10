Man charged over Jack Grealish assault during Birmingham vs Aston Villa

Jack Grealish was punched from behind during the Second City derby

West Midlands Police have charged a man in connection with assaulting Jack Grealish following Birmingham's game against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery, was charged with invading the pitch and assaulting the Aston Villa player at St Andrew's.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

A statement read: "We've this evening (Sun 10 March) charged a man with invading the pitch and assaulting Aston Villa player Jack Grealish during the Second City derby.

"Paul Mitchell, aged 27, of Rubery, has been remanded in custody to appear before B'ham Mags Court tomorrow (Mon 11 March)."

Grealish was punched in the side of the head in the 10th minute of the Second City derby, with the Villa captain running away with his back to the assailant at the time.

The spectator was restrained by stewards as other players tried to intervene.

Grealish went on to score the winner in the derby.

Birmingham promptly revealed the individual had been banned from their stadium for life.

In a statement, the club said: "What happened has no place in football or society.

"Jack is a Birmingham lad and regardless of club allegiance should not have been subjected to this - there are no excuses."