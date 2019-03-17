Arsenal an option for Antonio Valencia after Manchester United exit, claims agent

Antonio Valencia is out of contract at Manchester United at the end of the season

Antonio Valencia could join Arsenal following his Manchester United exit, according to his father and agent.

Valencia, 33, is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season and his father, Luis, says the player will definitely leave the club in the summer.

He claims Arsenal, along with West Ham, Inter Milan and a club in China, are interested in signing the Ecuadorian full-back.

Luis Valencia told Ecuadorian newspaper El Universo: "He definitely will not continue in Manchester.

"He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end."

When asked about Valencia's next move, he responded: "Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football everything is changing.

"He wants to choose the best option, but above all he wants to sign a contract for two years.

"Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things."

Hector Bellerin is expected to be sidelined until the beginning of next season

Arsenal's first-choice right-back Hector Bellerin has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since January and is not expected back until the start of next season.

The Gunners also signed 35-year-old right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free transfer last summer on a one-year deal.