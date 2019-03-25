Mesut Ozil a picture of focus as Arsenal train in Dubai ahead of Newcastle clash

Mesut Ozil trained with his Arsenal team-mates in Dubai over the weekend (Instagram: m10_official)

Mesut Ozil looked the picture of focus as Arsenal trained at a warm-weather camp in Dubai over the weekend.

Ozil, who has recently restored himself to the Gunners' first team after a lengthy period out of favour under Unai Emery, was part of a group that have not been selected for their respective international set-ups.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Live on

Arsenal travelled to Dubai on Friday and visited the Zabeel Palace to meet Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Emirates chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum over the weekend.

They will play a friendly against Al Nasr on Tuesday before returning to London Colney to continue their preparations for the Monday Night Football clash with Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Al Nasr fixture marks the opening of the newly-built Al Maktoum Stadium and Ozil is expected to feature along with the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny.

Ozil made only his fifth Premier League start of 2019 in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Manchester United last time out - his fourth successive league start having also struggled with a knee problem in recent months.

Boss Emery said back in December that Ozil still has a future under him at the Emirates Stadium, but the 30-year-old Germany international will enter the last two years of his contract this summer.

Ozil has not played for Germany since last summer's ill-fated World Cup campaign in which they failed to get out of the group stage.