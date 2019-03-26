Al Nasr 2-3 Arsenal: Alexandre Lacazette scores in friendly win

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates his goal in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Al Nasr

Alexandre Lacazette was on the scoresheet as Arsenal ended their mid-season training camp with a 3-2 friendly win over Al Nasr in Dubai.

Unai Emery fielded a mixture of first-team regulars, including Lacazette and Mesut Ozil, and youth players as the Gunners came from behind to secure victory.

The hosts took an early lead when Ronnie Fernandez curled a brilliant effort past Bernd Leno in the 14th minute, but parity was restored just before the break as Denis Suarez, who played the full 90 minutes, set up Carl Jenkinson for the equaliser.

Denis Suarez played the full 90 minutes

Emery made five changes at the break, reverting to a back three, and the Gunners were ahead after just six minutes of the second half, Lacazette finishing with his left foot after combining with Ozil.

James Olayinka, Tyreece John-Jules and Jordi Osei-Tutu were then introduced, with Ozil and Lacazette two of the players to make way.

Mesut Ozil played 66 minutes against Al Nasr

And it was 18-year-old John-Jules, who has scored 12 times for the Arsenal youth teams this season, who grabbed the third after rounding the goalkeeper.

Julio Pleguezuelo handed Al Nasr a late penalty, which Khalid Jalal converted, but Arsenal, who face Newcastle live on Sky Sports next Monday, held on for victory.

Emery reaction

Unai Emery fielded a mixture of first-team regulars and youth players in Dubai

"My objective with the players today in the first and second half was to get into their rhythm and continue with the work we've been doing recently. I think we did that.

"We are going step by step and also for us it is getting better. The adaptation for us first and for all the players in their work is getting better and we are keeping confidence.

"The players are also showing they wish to do something important this year. The key is now, this break is key for the next month and we are focused for this last month."

John-Jules reaction

Tyreece John-Jules scored Arsenal's third

"It was an amazing feeling. I've been looking forward to this moment all my life, so I'm just happy that it's actually come off.

"It was a good feeling [to play for the first-team} because all of the hard work I've been putting in with the U18s, the U23s, my whole life, and then to finally come here… it's paid off. I'm proud and I showed the gaffer that he could trust me."