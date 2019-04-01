Unai Emery ready for Arsenal's season-defining April

2:06 Unai Emery discusses a crucial month for his Arsenal side Unai Emery discusses a crucial month for his Arsenal side

Unai Emery says Arsenal's results in April will define their season as they fight for the "big possibility" of Champions League qualification.

In 2019, Arsenal have beaten top-four rivals Chelsea and Manchester United at home, as well as drawing away at Tottenham, leaving themselves firmly in the hunt for the top four.

Emery says these "key" performances have been crucial in their race for Champions League football, but with no games against top-six opposition left, the Arsenal coach has warned his players not to get complacent.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Emery said: "In April, we are playing in a lot of matches and it is the key for our season.

"We finished very well both in the Europa League and Premier League before the international break. But in each match, we need to give a big focus and every player must be ready to give their best performance for us.

"And our mentality now is good, but every match will be giving us a new challenge. Being together I think we can be stronger.

"We have a big possibility to play next season in the Champions League. We have been consistent because the players have given a big commitment and good behaviour to give the club our best work."

'Benitez a big reference for me'

Arsenal's return to Premier League action following the international break comes against Newcastle on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports.

Emery will come head-to-head with fellow Spaniard Rafa Benitez at the Emirates and the Arsenal coach anticipates a tough test against a manager he looks up to.

He added: "He's had a big career. He is experienced in Spain, England and Italy. And I recognise all of his teams as a Rafa Benitez team. They are very organised, very competitive and they win titles.

"I have a lot of respect for him because for me - and all other coaches - he is a big reference."