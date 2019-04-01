Arsenal vs Newcastle: Unai Emery looking for 10th successive home win on Monday Night Football

Arsenal host Newcastle on Monday

Arsenal are hoping to register a 10th successive home league victory against Newcastle on Monday Night Football.

Victory for Arsenal would equal a run they last enjoyed in the 1997-98 season in Arsene Wenger's first full campaign as manager.

Granit Xhaka will be handed a late fitness test before the visit of Newcastle to the Emirates Stadium on Monday. Lucas Torreira is suspended, but Aaron Ramsey and Dinos Mavropanos are both expected to be passed fit.

"We trained (on Friday) morning and some players were rested to give them one day more before training with us (on Saturday)," said Unai Emery.

"That's Aaron Ramsey, Dinos Mavropanos. But they can be okay and ready for Monday.

"Xhaka also rested and we are going to wait for (Saturday) and Sunday. But the first previews from the doctor's analysis is that they can be okay to play on Monday."

Newcastle will continue their quest for the remaining points they need - they currently sit in 13th place on 35, seven clear of the drop zone - at Arsenal on Monday evening.

They will do so without central defender Fabian Schar, who is suspended after reaching 10 bookings for the season.

However, the Switzerland international is unlikely to have been able to play anyway after being knocked unconscious during his country's 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory in Georgia last Saturday.

Schar was allowed to complete the game despite losing consciousness, sparking concern over his welfare, although Rafael Benitez was relaxed about the incident.

He said: "We take these things very, very seriously and we tried to do as we have to do. He had the test after over there and then he had another test over here and then we try to be sure that he is fine, and it's okay, so I will not create something really important for that."

Team news

Arsenal will be without the suspended Lucas Torreira when they host Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday.

Aaron Ramsey is expected to be passed fit, having been troubled by his left thigh, as is Nacho Monreal, who has returned to training after hurting his right calf.

Granit Xhaka also faces a late fitness test on a muscle injury but striker Danny Welbeck is out with an ankle injury, while knee issues continue to sideline Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding.

Schar will miss out through suspension. The central defender completes the second leg of a two-match ban after reaching 10 bookings for the season, but would almost certainly have sat out anyway after being knocked unconscious in a clash of heads during Switzerland's 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Georgia last Saturday.

Skipper Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from the knee problem which kept him out of the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last time out, leaving only Sean Longstaff (knee) on the sidelines.

Opta facts

Arsenal have won their last six home Premier League games against Newcastle United, scoring 18 goals and conceding just five.

Newcastle have lost 11 of their last 12 Premier League matches against Arsenal, winning the other 2-1 at St. James' Park last season.

Only against Manchester United (28) have Newcastle lost more Premier League games than against Arsenal (27).

Arsenal have won all six of their home league matches in 2019 and are one of only three of the 92 English league clubs yet to drop a home point this calendar year, along with Manchester City and Sheffield United.

This will be Newcastle's 15th consecutive Premier League game on a Monday away from home - of the previous 14, they've won two, drawn one and lost 11.

Arsenal have won their last nine Premier League home games. They last won more consecutively at home within a single season back in 1997-98 (10).

Newcastle have lost 17 of their last 23 away Premier League games in London (W3 D3) and are winless in their last six visits to the capital (W0 D2 L4).

Arsenal's Mesut Özil has had a hand in four goals in four Premier League games against Newcastle United (3 goals, 1 assist).

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has taken just two points in his seven away Premier League games against Arsenal (P7 W0 D2 L5).

Alexandre Lacazette has scored 73% of his Premier League goals for Arsenal in home games (19/26). Of the 42 players to have scored 10+ goals in the competition for the Gunners, only Tony Adams scored a higher ratio at home (83%).

Merson's predictions

Newcastle are a dangerous side; they've been really good recently, are hard to beat and have a couple of match-winners in their team. But these are the kind of matches Arsenal finish off. If Liverpool had Arsenal's remaining fixtures they would win the league, but you just know that Arsenal won't win all of these games and that's why they are not a shoo-in for the top four.

PAUL PREDICTS: 3-1