More from Football

Andy Cole is on Monday Night Football tonight as Newcastle visit Arsenal

Watch Monday Night Football live on Sky Sports Premier League or Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off at 8pm.

Last Updated: 01/04/19 4:27pm

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is the special guest on Monday Night Football

Andy Cole will join Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football in the final Premier League game of the weekend.

The former striker will be in the Sky Sports studio to reflect on the weekend's action, as well as analysing the performance of his old club Newcastle, as they travel to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Cole scored 68 goals in 85 appearances for Newcastle over two-and-a-half seasons between 1992 and 1995, quickly becoming a fan favourite on Tyneside.

Cole started his career at Arsenal as a youth player, but only made one appearance for the north London club before departing for Fulham.

Arsenal vs Newcastle

April 1, 2019, 7:00pm

Carragher and Cole will take a closer look at Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Watford.

The striker will give his thoughts on the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 20 years on after winning the treble alongside his old strike partner.

Watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm on Monday.

