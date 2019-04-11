Arsenal's former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat to join German club Stuttgart

Sven Mislintat left Arsenal after just 14 months

Arsenal’s former head of recruitment Sven Mislintat looks set to be confirmed as sporting director at struggling Stuttgart in the next 24 hours, according to Sky in Germany.

The 46-year old German left the Emirates in February after just 14 months working in the Premier League.

During his brief tenure, he oversaw a major draft of new talent, which included the signings of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Mislintat, who had two spells working at Borussia Dortmund, will join Stuttgart, who are facing a Bundesliga play-off to determine whether they will play in Germany's top division next season.

Stuttgart have struggled in the Bundesliga this season

They are 16th in the table and set to play the third-placed team in 2. Bundesliga with six games remaining.

Arsenal have yet to replace Mislintat, with two of their targets Monchi [joined Sevilla] and Marc Overmars [new contract with Ajax] opted against moving to the Emirates Stadium.