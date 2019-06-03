Stephan Lichtsteiner confirms Arsenal departure

Stephan Lichtsteiner will move on from Arsenal next season

Arsenal defender Stephan Lichtsteiner has confirmed he will leave the club with a message to fans on Instagram.

The 35-year-old Switzerland international joined Arsenal on a free transfer from Juventus in last summer's transfer window.

He made 14 appearances in the Premier League and 23 in all competitions but was not involved late in the season, playing in only two games between March and last week's Europa League final.

In a post on Instagram, Lichtsteiner reflected on Arsenal's final defeat to Chelsea, saying: "We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history.

"But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed."

He went on to confirm his departure, saying: "I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best!

"I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately.

"Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

Lichtsteiner failed to take over the starting spot at right-back when Hector Bellerin suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury in January, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles instead impressing.

Bellerin is expected to be back fully healthy by the start of the 2019/20 season.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.