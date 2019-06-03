Jose Antonio Reyes funeral takes place in Seville on Monday

0:28 Jose Antonio Reyes' coffin was carried from Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium to a church in his hometown of Utrera for his funeral on Monday Jose Antonio Reyes' coffin was carried from Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium to a church in his hometown of Utrera for his funeral on Monday

Family and friends of ex-Arsenal and Spain forward Jose Antonio Reyes attended his funeral in his hometown of Utrera, Seville province, on Monday.

Reyes died in a car accident at the age of 35 on Saturday, alongside his 23-year old cousin Jonathan Reyes.

Before arriving at the church, the former Sevilla captain's coffin spent some time at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium, where more than 11,000 fans stopped to pay tribute on Sunday.

Residents of Utrera also gathered outside the church to pay their respects.

''The village, it's really affected, really affected, he was a very well-known person and despite that he never had a bad word to say about anyone,'' one local resident said.

Reyes was part of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' squad that won the 2004 Premier League title without suffering defeat after joining from Sevilla.

He went on to play for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Benfica, and won 21 caps for Spain. He was with Extremadura in Spain's second division, and played his most recent match just two weeks ago.