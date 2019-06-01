Former Arsenal and Sevilla forward Jose Antonio Reyes dies in car accident

Jose Antonio Reyes has died at the age of 35

Former Arsenal, Sevilla and Spain forward Jose Antonio Reyes has died following a car accident.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by his boyhood club Sevilla, for whom Reyes played nearly 250 games.

The 35-year-old was with Extremadura in Spain's second division, and played his most recent match just two weeks ago.

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news that our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision in Spain.



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019



Jose Antonio Reyes: 1983-2019

Rest in peace, Jose ❤️

Reyes had two spells with Sevilla, who said: "We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace."

The Spanish FA released a statement, reading: "Spanish football, the Royal Spanish Football Federation and all those who are part of the Spanish national football team lament the death of the international player with Spain Jose Antonio Reyes."

Reyes spent two-and-a-half seasons with Arsenal and was part of the team that famously went unbeaten in the Premier League during the 2003/04 season

Reyes joined Arsenal from Sevilla in January 2004 and was part of the side that went unbeaten during the 2003/04 Premier League season on their way to winning the title. He also won the FA Cup with the Gunners.

Reyes then moved to Real Madrid on loan in 2006, where he won a La Liga title, before moving to their city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2007.

He won two Europa League titles with Atletico before returning to Sevilla, where he won three more Europa Leagues.

Reyes also spent time with Benfica, Espanyol, Cordoba and Chinese side Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard before joining Extremadura in January.

He also won 22 caps for Spain, scoring four goals for his country.

The Atlético de Madrid family is in mourning. Our former player José Antonio Reyes has passed away. You will forever be in our hearts. Rest in peace.

El Extremadura UD con el alma encogida y el corazón roto comunica el fallecimiento de su jugador Jose Antonio Reyes en un accidente de tráfico. Rogamos a todos una oración por su alma.



DEP — EXTREMADURA UD (@EXT_UD) June 1, 2019