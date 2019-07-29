Nicolas Pepe set for Arsenal medical after £72m deal is agreed with Lille

Nicolas Pepe is expected to have a medical at Arsenal in the next few days after a deal was agreed with Lille, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old is set to become an Arsenal player this week and would be the Gunners' fourth signing of the summer, following forward Gabriel Martinelli, midfielder Dani Ceballos, who joined on a season-long loan from Real Madrid, and defender William Saliba, who was signed from St Etienne for £27m and immediately loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season, second only to Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, while also providing 11 assists, also the second most in the division, as Lille finished runners-up to PSG.

Sky Sports' James Walker-Roberts:

'It was reported earlier this summer that Arsenal's budget was around £45m after missing out on qualifying for the Champions League. However, Pepe looks set to cost £72m plus add-ons, while they have also signed Dani Ceballos on loan and William Saliba for £27m, and are hoping to sign Kieran Tierney from Celtic.

'Then there's Zaha, who Arsenal tried to sign this summer, only to see a £40m bid rejected by Crystal Palace, who value him closer to £80m.

How can Unai Emery's Arsenal afford Pepe?

'What's really going on? We look at the key questions surrounding Arsenal's move for Pepe and their transfer budget…'

Read James Walker-Roberts' analysis of Arsenal's financial situation in full

