Arsenal rival Tottenham for Philippe Coutinho deal - European Paper Talk

Barcelona look set to allow Philippe Coutinho to leave

With the English transfer window set to close on Thursday, time is running out for clubs to complete their summer business.

Several big deals remain in the pipeline and these will have ramifications across the European market. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

France

Arsenal are supposedly the frontrunners to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona this summer. The Gunners have agreed terms over a deal for the Brazilian with the Spanish champions. (L'Equipe)

Watford have yet to agree a fee with Rennes for winger Ismaila Sarr. The Hornets will have to significantly break their transfer record to sign the 21-year-old Senegal international, who turned down Barcelona two years ago. (L'Equipe)

Monaco may launch a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi after the English transfer window closes. Wissam Ben Yedder is also being considered by the Ligue 1 side. (L'Equipe)

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has ruled out Manchester United target Moussa Dembele leaving the club this summer. "He will be with us this season. There will be no other departures." (RMC)

Moussa Dembele won't be joining Manchester United this window

Wolves have held talks with Lille over a potential £35m move for French wonderkid Boubakary Soumare. However, the Ligue 1 side will only sell if they can loan back the midfielder for the 2019/20 season. (La Voix du Nord)

Edin Dzeko could make a surprise move to Monaco. Inter Milan have chased the Bosnian throughout the summer but haven't matched Roma's £18m valuation. The Ligue 1 side are prepared to pay that fee but could offer Radamel Falcao as part of any deal. (Nice-Matin)

Italy

Paulo Dybala is unlikely to join Tottenham despite the Premier League side having a £65m offer accepted by Juventus. The Argentine's personal terms - which include a bigger salary than Harry Kane - are expected to end a potential switch. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of 34-year-old striker Fernando Llorente, who left Tottenham at the end of last season when his contract expired. (Sky Italia)

Llorente's potential arrival could open the door for Romelu Lukaku to complete a switch to Serie A. Inter have made several bids for the Belgian but have yet to match United's £75m asking price. (Sky Italia)

Leicester are set to complete the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet before the transfer window closes. The Foxes are close to agreeing an £18m deal with the Serie A side for the midfielder who has also been pursued by Milan. (Sky Italia)

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Juventus defender Daniele Rugani ahead of a potential move to the Emirates. The Gunners are prepared to take the centre-back on a two-year loan and include an obligation to buy for £35m. (Sport Italia)

Llorente isn't the only striker who could arrive at Old Trafford in the next 24 hours as the Red Devils remain in talks with Juventus over a deal for Mario Mandzukic. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli are set to complete the signing of PSV winger Hirving Lozano for £35m. The Partenopei turned to the Mexican star after they lost out on Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus haven't given up hope of re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United but are unlikely to agree a deal with the Premier League side before the English transfer window closes at 5pm tomorrow. (Tuttosport)

Paul Pogba in action during the pre-season friendly against Kristiansund

Spain

Real Madrid believe Manchester United will allow Pogba to leave Old Trafford after the window closes if the Red Devils complete a deal for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Marca)

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez have been left out of the Real Madrid squad for their friendly against Red Bull Salzburg. Los Blancos still hope to offload both players this summer. (Marca)

Tottenham are keen to sign Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona if Eriksen leaves for United. Spurs would pay an initial loan fee of £25m and would have the option to make the move permanent next summer for a fee under £100m. (Sport)

Germany

Arsenal have been told they will need to pay Dayot Upamecano's £92m release clause if they want to sign the RB Leipzig centre-back. The Gunners have already had a bid of £55m rejected by the Bundesliga side. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal could offer Emile-Smith Rowe as a makeweight in a deal for Upamecano. The 19-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Leipzig and they are interested in signing him permanently. (Bild)

Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer are debating whether to extend their Bayern Munich contracts until 2021. The duo want to see who the club sign in the coming transfer windows before committing to a final contract with the Bavarians. (Sport Bild)

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.