Shkodran Mustafi: Juventus unlikely to force through deal for Arsenal defender

Shkodran Mustafi has been restricted to only training with the Arsenal first-team squad this season

Juventus appear unlikely to force through a move to sign Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi before the transfer window shuts.

The Serie A club are keen to add a further centre-back to their squad after being dealt a massive injury blow last week when defensive lynchpin Giorgio Chiellini suffered a serious knee injury.

Chiellini needs surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament and surgery to correct it could mean Juventus being without him until February.

Mustafi was one of a number of options Juventus were looking at, according to Sky in Germany, with their list also including Liverpool's Dejan Lovren.

Former Juve defender Medhi Benatia - now playing in Qatar - is also an option along with Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng.

But Sky Sports News understands a deal for Mustafi is now unlikely ahead of the Serie A window closing on Monday at 9pm.

The 27-year-old, who has played more than 100 games since joining Arsenal just over three years ago, is yet to force his way into Unai Emery's matchday squad this season.

Sokratis and summer signing David Luiz have paired up at the heart of Emery's new-look back four this season with Calum Chambers overtaking Mustafi as the Spaniard's next option off the bench.