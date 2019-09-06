Mesut Ozil: Two men plead not guilty over alleged incident

Two men have pleaded not guilty over allegedly intimidating a security guard outside Mesut Ozil’s house in August.

Salaman Ekinci and Ferhat Ercun, both 27, deny behaving in a threatening or abusive manner against Kemil Sezer outside Ozil's home intending to cause him alarm or distress, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard on Friday.

The pair were charged on August 9 under the Public Order Act 1986 following the alleged incident in Highgate, north London, on August 8.

Prosecutor Valerie Benjamin said: "The employer of the complainant is a Premier League footballer.

"The complainant is one of two security guards guarding the property.

"It's alleged the two defendants approached and were verbally abusive, making threats toward them."

The pair then allegedly left and came back before police were called, Ms Benjamin said.

Ekinci, of Tottenham and Ercun, of Highgate, north London, were bailed to appear before the same court on November 6 for trial.

Ozil and Kolasinac were removed from the Arsenal squad to face Newcastle in their opening game of the Premier League season.