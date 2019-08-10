Mesut Ozil: Two charged after incident outside Arsenal player's home

Mesut Ozil will not play for Arsenal against Newcastle on Sunday

Two men have been charged with public order offences following an incident outside Mesut Ozil's home on Thursday night.

Ferhat Ercan, of Highgate, and Salaman Ekinci, of Tottenham, have been charged under section 4a of the Public Order Act and will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on September 6.

The arrest of the two men resulted in Ozil and team-mate Sead Kolasinac being withdrawn from Arsenal's opening Premier League match of the season against Newcastle on Sunday.

The Gunners announced the decision on Friday, saying the duo will not play at St James' Park due to "further security incidents being investigated by the police".

Last month, the players escaped unharmed after being targeted by two armed robbers when Ozil was picking Kolasinac up in his car from outside his house.

Kolasinac confronted one of the assailants before getting into Ozil's car. They were then chased by a motorbike to a nearby restaurant.