Joe Willock signs long-term Arsenal contract

Joe Willock has impressed Arsenal boss Unai Emery with his progression over the last year

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has been given a new "long-term" contract after an impressive start to the season for the Premier League club.

The 20-year-old started each of Arsenal's opening three Premier League games this campaign, taking his total appearances for the club to 20.

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has shown a willingness, particularly since the start of this season, to give opportunities to the club's academy products, and Willock looks set to continue to benefit from that approach.

✍️ We've got some good news...@JoeWillock has signed a new long-term contract! 😄 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2019

"Joe has progressed a lot in the last year," Emery said.

"He is technically strong and has shown the confidence to take responsibility and play his game whatever the occasion or opposition.

"I'm looking forward to working with to help him develop further and fulfil his potential."