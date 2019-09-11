David Luiz: Arsenal defender can learn from mistakes, says Per Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker claims that Arsenal's squad is "unbalanced" at the start of the 2019/20 campaign

Former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker believes David Luiz can "learn from his mistakes on the pitch", but claims the centre-back is "comfortable" at the Emirates Stadium, following his move from Chelsea.

The Brazilian international, 32, was at fault for two of Liverpool's goals during their 3-1 defeat in August, conceding a penalty which Mohamed Salah scored.

He also pulled out of a challenge on Salah because he was on a yellow card, which resulted in the Liverpool forward scoring a fine solo goal in the 58th minute in the game at Anfield.

Mertesacker, who is Arsenal's academy manager, says: "I think he (David Luiz) will learn from his mistakes on the pitch, but he is very comfortable being at Arsenal.

"That's what I have been seeing. So we are happy to have him.

David Luiz was criticised for his performance against Liverpool

"He brings something different to the table right now. So I think he is able to learn and excel his level of being an Arsenal player."

Following the Gunners' 2-2 draw with Tottenham, Luiz admitted that Arsenal's defenders had to take responsibility for conceding two first-half goals against their North London rivals.

The former Chelsea defender has started in three of Unai Emery's side's Premier League games this campaign.

David Luiz says Arsenal need to be mature and understand the mistakes that cost them during their 2-2 draw against Tottenham

'We have a lack of balance right now'

Arsenal have both conceded and scored six goals after two wins, one draw and one defeat in their opening four games of the Premier League season, leaving them fifth in the table.

Mertesacker believes the team's formation and the role of the front three Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe needs more clarity if they are to give away fewer goals.

He added: "I think we have a lack of balance right now. Where you feel like, ok we have amazing strikers but they as well need to understand that we need to have a certain compactness.

David Luiz insists his aim is to challenge for titles at the Emirates Stadium and believes his new side have the ability to 'shine' like previous Arsenal teams

"It's not only about us three (lead) strikers providing an offensive threat. It is about these front three as well, leading the first frontline as being a defensive unit.

"So I think we need to be cautious of that. No matter how much striking power you have got, you need to have a sense of defensive compactness from everyone.

"So it's not only the back four who should be judged on how many goals we concede."

