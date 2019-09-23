Rob Holding set for Arsenal return after near 10-month absence

Rob Holding is closing in on an Arsenal return

Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding is set to make his return from almost 10 months out with injury against Nottingham Forest this week.

The Gunners have confirmed the 24-year-old is "available for selection" for the first time after a serious knee injury - suffered against Manchester United last December - required surgery.

Holding returned to training in August and looks set to give manager Unai Emery the chance at more rotation in their first Carabao Cup outing of the campaign on Tuesday night.

Holding returned to first-team training with Arsenal last month

They host a Forest side who are in good form and sixth in the Championship table after four wins, three draws and just a single defeat from their opening eight games of the season.

Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney and Dinos Mavropanos could also make their first-team returns for the Gunners after playing minutes against Wolves U23s last Friday.

Alexandre Lacazette remains absent with an ankle problem that is expected to keep him out until October, however, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended after being sent-off against Aston Villa on Sunday.