Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hits back at Borussia Dortmund CEO after Arsenal money jibe

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has called Hans-Joachim Watzke a "clown" after the Borussia Dortmund chief executive suggested he only moved to Arsenal for money.

Aubameyang scored 98 league goals in 144 appearances for Dortmund but joined Arsenal for a then-club-record fee, understood to be £60m, in January 2018 after various disciplinary clashes with the German side.

Watzke also appeared to take a thinly-veiled dig at the 30-year-old for turning out in the Europa League with Arsenal instead of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke

As per various reports, Watzke told Suddeutsche Zeitung: "Of course it is hard to keep a player in the face of such sums. Some go to clubs because of this money, where they have not played Champions League for years.

"Aubameyang, who plays great at Arsenal, will probably be warm-hearted when he looks at his bank account, but on Wednesdays will be saddened when he has to watch the Champions League on television."

However, Aubameyang, who has scored 49 goals for Arsenal since joining the club, hit back on social media, labelling Watzke a hypocrite over Dortmund's sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona in 2017.

Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele at Dortmund

"Better for you I never talk about why I really left Dortmund Mr Watzke, you such a clown," he tweeted.

"I remember that time you said we never going to sell Ousmane then you saw more than 100M, you were the first to take that money. Don't talk about money please!!! Leave me alone pls."