Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports: Liverpool vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Manchester United

Liverpool face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show two big clashes between Premier League heavyweights in round four of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool will take on Arsenal at Anfield on Wednesday October 30 in a 7.30pm kick-off, while Chelsea will host Manchester United on the same night (kick-off 8.05pm).

Both games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with one match on Sky Sports Football and the other on Sky Sports Main Event.

Chelsea will be looking to avenge their 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford on the opening day of the season, while Liverpool will seek to extend their nine-game unbeaten run against Arsenal.

0:55 Frank Lampard found out midway through his press conference that Chelsea had drawn Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round! Frank Lampard found out midway through his press conference that Chelsea had drawn Manchester United in the Carabao Cup fourth round!

"It's a big draw, two big teams and I'm pleased we're at home," said boss Frank Lampard after the Blues' fate was revealed. "Man United will bring a strong team here."

"If you want to win it, you have to beat the best," Solskjaer said after Manchester United's penalty-shootout victory against Rochdale. "We're going to relish it and look forward to it."

Carabao Cup round four draw

Fixtures to be played on Tuesday October 29 and Wednesday October 30

Everton vs Watford

Aston Villa vs Wolves

Manchester City vs Southampton

Burton vs Leicester

Crawley vs Colchester

Chelsea vs Manchester United - live on Sky Sports (channel TBC)

Oxford vs Sunderland

Liverpool vs Arsenal - live on Sky Sports (channel TBC)