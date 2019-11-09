Arsenal's season hits new low: What now for Unai Emery and his side?

Arsenal are now sixth in the Premier League table following their defeat at Leicester

Unai Emery says he still retains the support of Arsenal's hierarchy despite the Gunners' faltering season slumping to a new low during a damaging 2-0 defeat at Leicester.

The setback, Arsenal's fourth successive match without victory, leaves Emery's side nine points behind Leicester in the Premier League table and already in serious danger of missing out on Champions League qualification.

"We need time and we need patience," Emery insisted to Sky Sports. "We changed a lot of players and we have young players. We know we are in a way with a very demanding, very ambitious in our target but we know we need time and patience."

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Arsenal in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win against Arsenal in the Premier League

Asked directly if he believed Arsenal were still behind him, Emery simply replied: "Yes".

But the defeat capped a terrible run of form for Arsenal since the last international break, with Emery's side collecting just two points from four games against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester.

"The most important thing is being calm, being ambitious and demanding our self to work and stand up in our mentality and in our work," added Emery.

4:40 Unai Emery insists his young side need time and has called for patience from the fans following their defeat to Leicester. Unai Emery insists his young side need time and has called for patience from the fans following their defeat to Leicester.

'Emery has disconnect with the players'

Analysis from Sky Sports' Alan Smith:

"Leicester have confirmed what we thought. They are a better team and a more organised outfit than Arsenal. There is a disconnect between Emery and that Arsenal squad.

"There is a big gap between the two sides now."

'Bigger problems than the coach'

Analysis from former Arsenal captain Tony Adams:

"It's easy to blame the manager in these situations, although I don't think he's done himself a lot of favours with things like the handling of the captaincy situation, for example.

"Against Leicester, he got them organised. They did the best they could. It's one thing getting back, getting defensive and getting your shape, but then you've got to go and press, and Arsenal didn't do that. You've got to go and make contact with the players, but they just sat back. 85 per cent of goals come inside the box and they sat so deep they were sitting with me in the stand.

2:01 Tony Adams believes it's up to the players to improve their mentality and performances on the pitch and there is only so much Unai Emery can do as head coach Tony Adams believes it's up to the players to improve their mentality and performances on the pitch and there is only so much Unai Emery can do as head coach

"There are not [any leaders in the squad]. The recruitment has been very poor for a few years now. It's difficult if you haven't got the players. The manager must be pulling his hair out because what do you do? We came here expecting a good hiding and we got one. That's not the mentality to have.

"I don't think those players go onto the pitch thinking we are going to keep a clean sheet and that's infectious. Defensively we've got worse. Koscielny has gone and David Luiz hasn't helped us.

"It's easy to blame Emery. He's got a group of players here that he's doing his best with and it's a bigger problem than this coach, it really is."

How does Emery's record compare?

What's next for the Gunners?

After the international break, Arsenal host Southampton at the Emirates Stadium on November 23; Kick-off 3pm - but before then the speculation surrounding Emery's position is sure to continue.