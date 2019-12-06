Max Allegri in no rush to return to management amid Arsenal interest

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly been in contact with Arsenal

Massimiliano Allegri, a candidate to be the next Arsenal manager, says he will wait until the end of the season before making a return to management.

The Italian is one of the managers on the shortlist for the vacant Arsenal manager's job, Sky Sports News understands

Allegri, 52, parted ways with Juventus following the club's eighth consecutive Serie A title in 2018/19 season - the fifth under his stewardship.

"I don't know if you can call it a sabbatical or not," Allegri told ESPN FC.

"As soon as the relationship with Juventus came to an end, the decision was to take a year out."

Former AC Milan coach Allegri, who is taking English lessons, said that when he does return to coaching he wants to be ready to hit the ground running.

"Next year will be an important year. Important for the choice I end up making and the need to be prepared for it," he added.

"After a year out and five years at Juventus, I don't want to go back into the game and do badly."

Freddie Ljungberg's start as interim head coach has not got off to a good start as Brighton won 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with boos ringing out at full-time in the Swede's first home game in charge.

