Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin: Arsenal suffer double injury blow
Bellerin injured in warm-up and subsequently withdrawn from starting XI on Monday Night Football
Last Updated: 09/12/19 9:57pm
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney came off at West Ham with his right arm in a makeshift sling after sustaining a shoulder injury.
The north London club had already lost Hector Bellerin to injury in the warm-up, before Tierney was forced off after 29 minutes following a collision with Michail Antonio.
It was reported ahead of the game that Tierney's limited involvement in recent weeks was due to a secret shoulder injury.
Sead Kolasinac came on for Tierney while Bellerin was replaced in the starting XI by Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Granit Xhaka also came off injured, with Matteo Guendouzi coming on in his place after 86 minutes.
Arsenal signed Tierney from Celtic for £25m in August and has since made 11 appearances for the club.
Bellerin, meanwhile, returned from a knee injury earlier this season after nine months out. He has made 19 appearances this season.