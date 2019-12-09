Rafael Benitez rules out imminent Premier League return

2:07 Rafa Benitez has ruled out a quick return to the Premier League and says he is happy managing in China and will honour his two-year contract at Dalian Yifang. Rafa Benitez has ruled out a quick return to the Premier League and says he is happy managing in China and will honour his two-year contract at Dalian Yifang.

Rafael Benitez says he'd like to return to the Premier League at some point, but not at the moment.

Benitez, 59, is in charge of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang, but has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs, including West Ham and Arsenal.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager said: "Obviously in the future I would like to come back to Premier League, but at the moment I must be very clear, there is no chance I will come back now.

"I am happy, really pleased, they trust me, we have a lot of staff working on a big project.

"We want to leave a legacy, it's a challenge for me, and I'm learning a lot, it's a great experience, and I'm quite happy at the moment."

