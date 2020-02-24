Granit Xhaka on taking Arsenal captaincy: I'd have to think twice

Granit Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in November

Granit Xhaka admits he would have to "think twice" if he was given the opportunity to become Arsenal captain once again.

Xhaka says he feared his time was up at Arsenal when he was stripped of the armband by former head coach Unai Emery in November after swearing at an Emirates crowd that booed him off against Crystal Palace.

His agent suggested in December he was close to leaving for German side Hertha Berlin, but new head coach Mikel Arteta has brought the midfielder back into the side and Xhaka is once again "very happy" in north London.

"If one day the club asks me about the armband, I have to think twice," Xhaka told Standard Sport. "There was a moment, because it was not easy for me and my family. I hope people understand this.

"But I think I showed my character. I am not a guy who runs away. I always say to the club, 'When I [am] here, I am ready to give everything'. It was like this always.

"I train very hard and that things turned around is the key. This [has given me] the most happiness."

Xhaka has since worn the armband, reluctantly taking on the mantle in the final stages of last month's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

"I know with or without the armband what I can give the team," he said. "But in this moment [against Palace] I don't want to take the armband back, but Sokratis (Papastathopoulos) and David (Luiz) told me I have to take it."