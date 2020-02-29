Mikel Arteta praises Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reaction after crucial Europa League miss

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a match-winning performance late on against Olympiakos

Mikel Arteta has praised the reaction of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he missed a late chance as Arsenal were knocked out of the Europa League by Olympiakos on Thursday night.

The Gunners lost 2-1 after extra-time at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, leaving the tie level at 2-2 but with their Greek opponents advancing to the last 16 of the competition on away goals.

Aubameyang had equalised on the night with a stunning scissor-kick six minutes from time to give Arteta's side the aggregate lead, only for Youssef El Arabi to sweep home late on and send Olympiakos through.

It could have been a different story had Aubameyang converted a much easier chance soon after El Arabi's effort but the Arsenal skipper fluffed his chance.

"He was gutted," Arteta said of Aubameyang.

"Obviously he scored a wondergoal that was putting us through in the competition, and with the last kick of the game, he had the best chance of the game.

1:33 Mikel Arteta admits it was painful seeing his Arsenal side knocked out of the Europa League after suffering a 2-1 second leg defeat at home to Olympiakos. Mikel Arteta admits it was painful seeing his Arsenal side knocked out of the Europa League after suffering a 2-1 second leg defeat at home to Olympiakos.

"He felt very responsible about it, we will try to be right behind him. He has been phenomenal all season for us and now the players have to support him.

"I think his reaction after the game - to face the media and the way he talked, it was a very mature reaction from him."

Arteta had his players back on the training ground on Saturday for the first time since they crashed out of Europe.

He admitted the players were left "very down, frustrated, disappointed" but they have already turned their attentions to the FA Cup and their fifth-round clash with Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Monday night.

"It's really special," Arteta added of a competition he won twice as a player with the Gunners.

"It's probably one of the nicest games and days of the season when you play the final day in England, at Wembley, nice weather and an incredible atmosphere.

"And you know, it's a trophy that's been very much linked with our history. So we want to continue to be attached to that, knowing that on Monday night in Portsmouth, it will be tough."

Kieran Tierney is closing on a return to first team action after a shoulder problem

While Arteta may decide to rotate his side at Portsmouth, Sead Kolasinac will still be missing after it was revealed he suffered a troublesome shoulder strain in the 3-2 win over Everton last weekend.

Fellow left-back Kieran Tierney is back in full training following his own shoulder problem, however, and the former Celtic player has an outside chance of making Monday's game.

Arteta said: "He is much closer. He is evolving really well. He feels fit. He feels confident now.

"He's doing the stuff with contact, so hopefully we can have him soon."