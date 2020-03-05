Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder suffers fractured ankle

Lucas Torreira has fractured his ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his right ankle with no date set for his return.

Torreira sustained the injury in Monday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Portsmouth, coming off on a stretcher after a challenge from defender James Bolton 12 minutes into the match at Fratton Park.

Arsenal have said the midfielder will get "further specialist reviews" to determine his recovery schedule as they offered a fresh update on the club's injured players ahead of Saturday's home fixture against West Ham.

Kieran Tierney is back in full training

It was also confirmed that left-back Kieran Tierney, who was signed from Celtic in the summer, has returned to full training after recovering from a dislocated shoulder suffered in December.

Full-back Cedric Soares could make his first Arsenal appearance this month following his January loan switch from Southampton with the Portugal international aiming to start training on Monday.

Arsenal's Calum Chambers has undergone successful surgery

Meanwhile, left-back Sead Kolasinac, who is recovering from a "significant strain" to his right shoulder, is set to resume training with his team-mates by the end of this month.

Calum Chambers has undergone successful surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee against Chelsea on December 29. He is expected to be out for up to nine months.