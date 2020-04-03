Arsenal back completion of Premier League season to 'maintain the integrity' of game

Arsenal want to complete the 2019/20 season

Arsenal are in support of finishing the current football season 'to maintain the integrity' of competitions.

It comes after the Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League and FA Women's Championship suspended all fixtures indefinitely following meetings between clubs on Friday.

The competitions had previously been due to resume on April 30, but clubs were all in agreement that matches would not resume at the beginning of May.

A statement on the Arsenal club website read: "We are in full support of the objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, in order to maintain the integrity of each competition,"



"We also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of Government and when medical guidance allows.

"The restart date is under constant review as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we continue to work together with all stakeholders through this very challenging time."

With clubs in lower leagues facing financial difficulty due to the loss of matchday revenue, the Premier League also voted unanimously to advance £125m to the EFL and National League.

Teams also agreed on a £20m donation "to support the NHS, communities, families and vulnerable groups", which Arsenal said was "fully backed and welcomed" by the club.