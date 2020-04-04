Arsenal's Kieran Tierney 'misses Celtic' and believes Gabriel Martinelli can be 'world-class'

Kieran Tierney moved to Arsenal from Celtic in August 2019

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has revealed leaving Celtic was "the hardest decision" of his life and that he "misses everything" about playing for his boyhood club.

Tierney joined the Gunners from Celtic on Deadline Day in August last year for £25m - a record fee for a Scottish player.

But the 22-year-old, who is a Lennoxtown academy product, has admitted in a Q&A on Arsenal's official website that saying goodbye to the Scottish Premiership champions was tough.

He said: "I would say leaving Celtic was the hardest decision I'd ever had to make and I knew I would always miss Celtic no matter what happens in life.

Tierney won four consecutive Scottish Premiership titles at Celtic

"But the chance to play for Arsenal was a challenge that when I heard of it, I was just looking forward to it.

"I didn't move to Arsenal to live in London. I came to London so I could play for Arsenal.

"I miss everything about Celtic. And I always will. I am very grateful for every second I spent playing for the club."

In his eight months at Arsenal, Tierney has been hugely impressed by teenage forward Gabriel Martinelli and believes he can become world-class.

The 18-year-old Brazilian has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, including three in the Premier League in his debut campaign for Arsenal.

Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilian side Ituano for an undisclosed fee in July 2019

Asked which youth player can be a world-beater in the future, the Scot replied: "I would say Martinelli.

"I think his hunger and drive and his talent together as one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years.

"When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against Martinelli and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself: this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal."