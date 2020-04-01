Coronavirus: Celtic latest club to place non-playing staff on furlough

Celtic have placed a number of non-playing staff on furlough while football continues to be suspended due to the spread of coronavirus.

The staff will be placed on the UK government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which sees 80 per cent of an employee's wages paid by the government while they are not working.

Under the scheme, an employer can top up the remaining 20 per cent staff would normally receive and Celtic have confirmed their intention to provide this.

A spokesperson said: "Like many organisations, due to the unprecedented challenges currently being faced, Celtic will be using the government job retention scheme available, in relation to a number of colleagues.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell; the club say they will ensure furloughed workers receive full pay

"At this time, Celtic will ensure that each colleague on this scheme will receive 100 per cent salary, with all other conditions and benefits remaining unchanged.

"Other colleagues will continue to work as normal to cover the club's ongoing operational requirements.

"Celtic would like to sincerely thank each and every member of staff for all their continued efforts and their tremendous support during such a difficult time for everyone."

PFA Scotland assisting Hearts players in pay talks

PFA Scotland is to negotiate with Hearts on behalf of the club's players amid the ongoing stand-off over proposed wage cuts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has requested the players take a 50 per cent wage cut, with the club set to miss out on £1m of income following the suspension of Scottish football.

Hearts owner Ann Budge say they could suspend their players' pay if they do not accept the pay cut

Budge has warned the club will not survive a six-month shutdown without implementing cuts and has told the club's players that their wages could be suspended from March 31 if they do not accept the wage decrease.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith has accepted the pay decrease, while manager Daniel Stendel agreed to work for free during the period.

The club announced on Wednesday that the majority of non-playing staff have been furloughed but in a statement on Wednesday, PFA Scotland said Hearts' players want to go down a deferral route.

"The players recognise the cash flow problems at the club as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and wish to assist the club through these difficult times by offering to negotiate substantial wage deferrals," it read.

Steven Naismith agreed to the proposed salary cut

"As we have stated since this situation first began, PFA Scotland is firm in its position that clubs and players can more effectively face the challenges ahead by working together and ensuring that decisions are reached through mutual agreement only.

"Player contracts cannot be terminated, or altered unilaterally, but the union is more than willing to assist in negotiating agreements between clubs and players."

What are other clubs doing?

A number of employees at Dundee United have been furloughed

Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United have furloughed a "large number of employees" across all club departments amid the coronavirus crisis.

United managing director Mal Brannigan said: "The club has decided to utilise the Government's Job Retention Scheme and place a large number of employees across all club departments on furlough leave.

"Dundee United, in some aspects, is not unlike any other business that is either utilising this scheme currently or is in the throes of implementing it, especially as it protects the employee's role at the club during this period.

"I believe that this is the best option for Dundee United and it would be remiss of me to not make effective use of it, given the importance of protecting the long-term sustainability of the club.

"The scheme is a huge source of business relief, essentially on our cash flow, given that wages and salaries are our largest monthly outlay and an invaluable short-term lifeline to the club while we await the return of football and our usual match-day income streams."

In Scottish League One, Dumbarton's players and staff have agreed to defer their wages to help support the club. The club have confirmed the policy has been introduced in a bid to steer the club through the shutdown of football during the outbreak.