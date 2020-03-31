Scotland boss Steve Clarke agrees pay cut with half of Scottish FA staff furloughed

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has taken a 10 per cent pay cut

Scotland manager Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 per cent cut in salary as the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll.

All other national team coaches have also agreed a 10 per cent reduction with immediate effect.

Fifty per cent of the SFA has been placed on furlough leave amid the pandemic - a scheme in which an employee does not work but gets 80 per cent of their salary paid for the next two months by the government.

The governing body is dealing with £5m to £6m in lost revenue due to the postponed European Championship qualifying semi-final play-off against Israel at Hampden Park and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie said: "I am grateful to our people for their efforts in adapting to these challenging and unprecedented times."

Petrie, who along with vice president, Mike Mulraney, has agreed to a 20 per cent to his directors' remuneration and deferred all future remuneration until the resumption of 'business as usual'.

He added: "The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant and from the Scottish FA's perspective alone, this has already resulted in the postponement of a sell-out match against Israel in the UEFA Nations League Play-Off and the Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park.

"As the governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to safeguard the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be an enduring period of uncertainty and national lockdown.

"I stress this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the association's income generation and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to the national game."