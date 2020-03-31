Celtic and Rangers charged and fined by UEFA for Europa League incidents

Rangers have been fined more than €15,000 by UEFA for incidents which took place in their Europa League win over SC Braga at Ibrox

Celtic and Rangers have been charged and fined by UEFA for incidents relating to their Europa League round-of-32 games in February.

Celtic have been charged €15,000 (£13,327) for being responsible for a late kick-off in their game against FC Copenhagen.

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been warned by UEFA that he was responsible for the late kick-off and the Parkhead club was also warned after breaching rules on "oversized manufacturer identification" in the return game in Glasgow.

Rangers have received two fines - one of €10,000 (£8,870) for a pitch invasion and one of €5,250 (£4,654) for "throwing of objects", both relating to their match against SC Braga.

The Portuguese side raced into a 2-0 lead at Ibrox only to be eventually beaten 3-2, with three goals coming in the space of 15 second-half minutes to spark wild scenes of celebration, with one supporter entering the field of play.

The clubs have 90 days to pay their fines.

In August, Rangers were given disciplinary charge by UEFA after supporters engaged in sectarian chants in their Europa League game at Legia Warsaw, which came after they were forced to partially close Ibrox for the same offence in the home game against St Joseph's in the previous round of the competition.