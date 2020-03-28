Coronavirus: Rangers 'ready and willing' to let NHS use Ibrox

Ibrox has been offered to the NHS by Rangers in the battle against coronavirus

Rangers say they are "ready and willing" to offer partial use of Ibrox to the NHS to help aid the battle against the coronavirus.

With Scottish football suspended until April 30, a date that is likely to be pushed back further, Rangers will offer NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde access to their stadium.

The arrangement could be similar to the arrangement that Manchester City have made with the NHS, which will see their executive boxes and conference rooms used to provide training for doctors and nurses during the crisis.

"This week we have shown our appreciation for the tireless work of NHS staff," a Rangers spokesperson said. "As an institution, we value the contribution of the NHS across the United Kingdom.

"We are open to assisting the NHS in any viable form. This week, we offered free parking for NHS workers in local facilities.

"We are ready and willing to help in any way we can, in line with government guidelines."

The offer comes at the end of a challenging week for Rangers, which saw the departure of club chairman Dave King leave questions over future investment.

The club insist that a funding plan is "well advanced," despite King having said that plans had been put on hold due to the "financial consequences of the rapidly evolving global impact of coronavirus."