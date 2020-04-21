Jordan Nobbs: Arsenal Women vice-captain signs new contract

Jordan Nobbs has committed her future to Arsenal

Arsenal Women vice-captain Jordan Nobbs has signed a new contract with the club.

The length of the deal is undisclosed but will extend her time at the club she originally joined from Sunderland in 2010.

Nobbs has made 206 appearances for Arsenal scoring 66 goals, and has also become a focal point of the England national side with 60 caps and seven goals.

Discussing the new deal, Nobbs told the official club website: "Arsenal is my everything now.

"I think football has overtaken my life since the age of seven, but I think I've got Arsenal in my blood now and I'm very proud to say that. I think I've got some great years to come."

During her time with the club, Nobbs has won the Barclays FA Women's Super League title three times, the Women's FA Cup four times, and the FA Continental Tyres League Cup five times.

That’s right, it’s official@JordanNobbs8 is here to stay 🔴 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) April 21, 2020

Arsenal head coach Joe Montemurro also expressed his delight at Nobbs committing her future to the Gunners and says she has qualities that typify what it means to play for the club.

"Putting football aside, she personifies what Arsenal means," Montemurro said.

"To have players staying here for pretty much their whole career is something that's very, very special from a coaching perspective.

"They're unique situations in coaching and in forming groups to have players who are engrained in the fabric of the club and we wish her all the best going forward.

"She's an important part of our making as a squad."