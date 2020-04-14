Janine Beckie: Manchester City forward signs new two-year deal

Janine Beckie says she is delighted to sign a new deal at Manchester City

Janine Beckie has signed a new two-year contract with Manchester City Women, committing her future to the club until 2022.

The 25-year-old Canadian forward has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances for City since joining from Sky Blue FC in 2018, having also helped the club to a Continental Tyres Cup and FA Cup double in her first season.

After signing the new deal, Beckie said: "I am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here at City.

"The last two years have been more than I could have imagined and after the progress and memories I have made so far, there was no doubt when it came to making the decision to re-sign."

City have been keen to tie up several of their biggest names, with Beckie following Steph Houghton, Lauren Hemp, Caroline Weir, Keira Walsh and Jess Park in signing a new deal in recent months.

City's head of women's football, Gavin Makel, added: "I am delighted that Janine has committed her future to the club.

"She represents everything that we are about - a player who has the desire to win and improve, whilst always putting the team's needs above her own."