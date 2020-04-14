Caroline Weir on frustrations pausing Man City's title fight and her Olympic dream

1:49 Manchester City Women's player Caroline Weir tells Sky Sports News about seeing her side's title push curtailed by coronavirus, and her Olympic dream Manchester City Women's player Caroline Weir tells Sky Sports News about seeing her side's title push curtailed by coronavirus, and her Olympic dream

Caroline Weir says she is frustrated that the coronavirus pandemic has halted Manchester City's push to win the FA Women's Super League.

City were top of the WSL with four games to play when football was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic last month - though Chelsea were a point behind with a game in hand.

The 24-year-old midfielder told Sky Sports News about the frustration of having to pause the campaign as it was reaching its climax.

"It's a shame really because we had a lot of momentum going into this last bit of the season, an important bit with all the big games," she said.

"So it's unfortunate, but we're keeping ticking over and when we do come back hopefully we can go from where we left off and continue the title race.

"It is exciting and it was definitely going to be a good run out until the end of the season."

With most competitions being either postponed and re-shaped, Weir agreed that it made sense to move the Women's Euros in 2021 to the following year now that next summer's calendar includes both the men's Euros and the Olympics.

The Tokyo Games is something the Scot admitted she also had her eye on.

"It'd be a huge honour to represent the UK," she said, "And obviously that's been pushed back now so we've got a lot of football to be played before then.

"I won't look too far ahead now because it has been postponed and the focus is on next season, and the end of this season, but it would be a dream for sure."